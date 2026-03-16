KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 524,619 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 12th total of 368,655 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,923 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 110,923 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KMLM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 205,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,294. The company has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.37. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

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KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.3035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 502.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Signet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

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The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility. KMLM was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

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