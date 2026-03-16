Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
DB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7%
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,737,000 after buying an additional 1,051,072 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 53,920,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,079,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,093 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,492,000 after acquiring an additional 966,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,395,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,664,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,004 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News
Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Investor bullish view: some commentators see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, noting DB’s confirmed 2026 outlook, guidance that credit loss provisioning may edge lower, and management targets of >13% ROTE and a sub?60% cost/income ratio by 2028 — implying meaningful earnings upside if execution holds. Deutsche Bank: Recent Pullback Provides A Buying Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic disclosure & reporting: Deutsche Bank filed its 2025 annual and Pillar 3 reports (dual IFRS detail), increasing transparency around capital, risk and private?credit positions — helpful for analysts but not an immediate directional catalyst. Deutsche Bank Files 2025 Annual and Pillar 3 Reports
- Negative Sentiment: Private credit exposure flagged: Multiple outlets report DB’s private?credit portfolio has grown to roughly €26bn (~$30bn) and management highlighted risks in that portfolio — a disclosure that has increased investor scrutiny of potential losses and liquidity stress in private markets. Deutsche Bank highlights private credit risks as portfolio grows
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volatility: Reports link the disclosure to a sharp market reaction (one note highlighted a ~7% intraday fall) as investors fret about private?credit valuation and contagion across lenders and asset managers. That volatility appears to be pressuring DB shares today. DB Stock Falls 7% After Revealing Nearly $30B Private Credit Exposure
- Negative Sentiment: Wider market concern and commentary: Opinion pieces warn private?credit stress could hit sectors (e.g., tech/data center financings) if funds lock redemptions — a narrative that raises systemic risk questions for lenders with sizable private?market books. The Private Credit Crisis That’s About To Crush Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure: Deutsche Bank disclosed former employees are seeking ~£600m ($800m) in damages related to a Monte dei Paschi case — an additional contingent liability that could pressure sentiment if it progresses. Former Deutsche Bank employees seek $800 million in damages
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.
The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.
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