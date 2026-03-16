Open Loot (OL) Price Tops $0.0134

Open Loot (OL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Open Loot has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.29 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,369.42 or 0.99655806 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,958,824 tokens. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 781,958,824.11401463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.01331091 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,119,470.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

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