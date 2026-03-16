Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,704 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 54,284 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,260,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,429,000 after acquiring an additional 879,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.7%

EWZ opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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