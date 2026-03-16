Hamlin Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 2.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $88,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,123,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 184.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 479,990 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,171,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,975,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 899,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,718,000 after buying an additional 232,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

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