Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $81.07 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 6.9% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $81,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 88,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 168.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 50.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $291.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $333.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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