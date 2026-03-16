Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.59.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $25.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $451.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,141,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,296,004. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron completed acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and says it will build a second facility there — this materially expands cleanroom capacity for DRAM/HBM needed for AI data centers and underpins long?term revenue growth expectations. Read More.

Micron completed acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and says it will build a second facility there — this materially expands cleanroom capacity for DRAM/HBM needed for AI data centers and underpins long?term revenue growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market stories cite surging AI-driven HBM demand ahead of Micron’s earnings, which is supporting optimistic revenue and margin upside expectations for the upcoming Q2 report. Read More.

Analysts and market stories cite surging AI-driven HBM demand ahead of Micron’s earnings, which is supporting optimistic revenue and margin upside expectations for the upcoming Q2 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target from $425 to $525 and kept an Outperform rating — a significant signal that buy?side expectations and street sentiment have shifted upward. Read More.

RBC raised its price target from $425 to $525 and kept an Outperform rating — a significant signal that buy?side expectations and street sentiment have shifted upward. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker notes and price?target raises (Wedbush, UBS, Stifel, TD Cowen, Susquehanna and others) reinforce a consensus bullish narrative around a structurally tight DRAM market and Micron’s leadership in HBM. Read More.

Multiple broker notes and price?target raises (Wedbush, UBS, Stifel, TD Cowen, Susquehanna and others) reinforce a consensus bullish narrative around a structurally tight DRAM market and Micron’s leadership in HBM. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Micron reports Q2 FY26 earnings this week (March 18); implied post?earnings volatility is high — positive beats could push the stock higher, but disappointment would likely trigger a pullback. Read More.

Micron reports Q2 FY26 earnings this week (March 18); implied post?earnings volatility is high — positive beats could push the stock higher, but disappointment would likely trigger a pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s Tongluo site expansion is strategically positive but long?dated: Micron expects meaningful shipments from the acquired fab beginning in fiscal 2028, with construction of the second facility slated to start by end of fiscal 2026 — capacity gains are real but not immediate. Read More.

Micron’s Tongluo site expansion is strategically positive but long?dated: Micron expects meaningful shipments from the acquired fab beginning in fiscal 2028, with construction of the second facility slated to start by end of fiscal 2026 — capacity gains are real but not immediate. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and notable institutional portfolio rebalancing were flagged in recent data (large insider sales and mixed hedge?fund moves), which could concern some investors despite strong operational news. Read More.

Heavy insider selling and notable institutional portfolio rebalancing were flagged in recent data (large insider sales and mixed hedge?fund moves), which could concern some investors despite strong operational news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical risks (Fed decision, rising oil/prices from Middle East tensions) create market volatility that could cap gains or trigger broad tech selling despite favorable company fundamentals. Read More.

Micron Technology Company Profile

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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