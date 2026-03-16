Jain Global LLC Invests $663.38 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Jain Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 991,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,381,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Jain Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $665.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $689.62 and its 200-day moving average is $679.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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