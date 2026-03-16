Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Update

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 815,248 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 12th total of 592,027 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. 13,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,023. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.14. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

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Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($7.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($5.53). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 762,355.56% and a negative return on equity of 90.52%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, COO Stephen J. Hill sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $28,910.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,225.05. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Seely sold 7,455 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $174,372.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,081.74. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $264,285. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $159,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

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Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

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