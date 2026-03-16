Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Trading Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 1,508,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,863,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 9.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 4.48.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,338,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 73,337.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 202,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,412 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 510.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 3,753.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,355 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to Ether (ETH), with shares intended to reflect the value of the fund’s ETH holdings, minus fees and expenses. The fund may stake a portion of its Ether to seek additional returns through staking rewards, which can enhance total return but may also introduce additional risks and variability. ETHE is a commodity-based product and is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

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