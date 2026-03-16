Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Trading Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.80 and last traded at $221.49. 878,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,024,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.22.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 11.3%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
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