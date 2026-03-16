Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Up 8.2% – What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 775,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,949,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.39 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 42.18% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

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