Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,624 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 12th total of 3,382 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hennessy Advisors
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance
HNNA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,144. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.
Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.
Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
The firm’s product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.
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