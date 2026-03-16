MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,416 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 12th total of 23,123 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of BNKU traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. 17,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,909. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of -5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.
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