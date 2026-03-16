AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,425 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 12th total of 45,920 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Invested Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $426,000.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. 178,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.43.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.