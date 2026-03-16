Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 33,020 shares.The stock last traded at $7.1850 and had previously closed at $7.1414.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $561.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of tumor?targeted cytokine therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages a proprietary platform to design pro?drug versions of potent immune?modulating cytokines, enabling local activation of immune responses within the tumor microenvironment while limiting systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead programs utilize engineered interleukin?12 (IL?12) and interleukin?2 (IL?2) molecules fused to tumor?binding antibodies or peptide ligands.

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