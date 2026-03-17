Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 3.0%

OMAB opened at $108.75 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.25). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $228.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long?term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.