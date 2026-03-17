Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CXM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.31.

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Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $5.72 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.93 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 138,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $987,540.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,672,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,130.04. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $154,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 404,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,627.76. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 327,062 shares of company stock worth $2,145,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 121,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

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Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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