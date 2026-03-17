Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) vs. DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Head to Head Comparison

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXP Enterprises has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 DXP Enterprises 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and DXP Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DXP Enterprises has a consensus price target of $154.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Given DXP Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and DXP Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.31 billion N/A $27.82 million N/A N/A DXP Enterprises $2.02 billion 1.01 $88.68 million $5.38 24.48

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and DXP Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A DXP Enterprises 4.40% 18.83% 6.04%

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

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Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About DXP Enterprises

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DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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