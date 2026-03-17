LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

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LifeMD Price Performance

LFMD stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $211.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.92.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 6.58%.The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 110.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

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LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

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