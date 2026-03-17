Alvotech (ALVOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0008) per share and revenue of $165.9450 million for the quarter.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of ALVOW opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

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Alvotech Company Profile

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Alvotech is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of biosimilar medicines. Headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland, the company focuses on creating high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to branded biologic therapies. Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built an integrated platform that spans research and development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions and commercial manufacturing.

Alvotech’s pipeline includes multiple biosimilar candidates addressing key therapeutic areas such as immunology, oncology and ophthalmology.

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