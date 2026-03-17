Vonovia (VNNVF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5040 per share and revenue of $854.3610 million for the quarter.

Vonovia Stock Down 4.0%

VNNVF stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

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Vonovia Company Profile

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Vonovia SE is a Berlin?based residential real estate company and one of Europe’s leading integrated property groups. Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and trading over the counter in the United States as OTCMKTS:VNNVF, the company owns, manages and develops a diversified portfolio of residential units. Vonovia focuses on long?term residential rental properties and offers a range of tenant services aimed at enhancing living standards and value retention.

The company traces its roots to Deutsche Annington, which was founded in the early 2000s as a spin?off from a major energy provider.

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