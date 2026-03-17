enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of enGene from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, enGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Get enGene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENGN

enGene Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ENGN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of $484.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. enGene has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. Analysts predict that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of enGene by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of enGene by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,869,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 3,771,840 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene?based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off?target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.