Sylogist (SYZLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0135) per share and revenue of $10.8460 million for the quarter.

Sylogist Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SYZLF opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. Sylogist has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

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Sylogist Company Profile

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Sylogist Ltd is a Canadian software company that develops and delivers integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management solutions. Trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol SYZLF, Sylogist provides a unified platform designed to automate and streamline critical business processes, including inventory control, procurement, asset management, and regulatory compliance. The company’s software is built to centralize data and improve operational visibility for mid-market and enterprise customers.

The core product offering, Sylogist ERP & Supply Chain Management, is available both on-premises and via a cloud-based SaaS model.

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