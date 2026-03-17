Zacks Research Forecasts ATRenew FY2026 Earnings

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for ATRenew in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst B. Lantier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. The consensus estimate for ATRenew’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RERE. Wall Street Zen lowered ATRenew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ATRenew currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATRenew Stock Up 1.0%

RERE opened at $5.71 on Monday. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ATRenew had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.75 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ATRenew by 1,103.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 159,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 146,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in ATRenew by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at $3,903,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

ATRenew Company Profile

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ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.

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