Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVGI Q4 Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

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Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

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Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on?highway, off?highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI’s offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy?duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company’s product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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