iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 145,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 201,639 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $44.56.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,846,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,709,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 146,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 95,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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