Traders Buy Large Volume of Apollo Global Management Put Options (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 15,843 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical volume of 11,288 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.92. 3,482,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,894. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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