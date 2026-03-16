Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 665,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043,021 shares.The stock last traded at $33.02 and had previously closed at $32.21.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $678.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 818,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 208,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 127,191 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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