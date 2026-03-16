FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 218,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 107,631 shares.The stock last traded at $64.7090 and had previously closed at $64.29.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 572.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 55.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.