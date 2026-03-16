Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,334 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 12th total of 7,578 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aurora Mobile Stock Performance
JG stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $45.21 million, a P/E ratio of 251.17 and a beta of 0.50. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $12.80.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Aurora Mobile
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a China?based technology company specializing in mobile messaging and big data analytics. The company provides a one?stop platform for developers and enterprises to integrate push notification services, in?app messaging, and real?time event tracking through a lightweight software development kit (SDK). Aurora Mobile’s platform is designed to help app publishers and brands enhance user engagement, retention and monetization by delivering timely and personalized content across mobile and web channels.
The company’s core offerings include smart push notifications, targeted messaging, user behavior analytics and data?driven marketing tools.
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