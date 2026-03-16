GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 109,866 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 131,655 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 13,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.72. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on GP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.79% of GreenPower Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric vehicles, with a focus on heavy-duty transit buses, school buses, shuttles and medium-duty trucks. The company develops its vehicles on proprietary electric platforms, integrating battery and drivetrain technology to deliver fully battery-powered solutions for public transit agencies, school districts and commercial fleet operators.

GreenPower’s product lineup includes full-sized electric transit buses available in various lengths and configurations, purpose-built electric school buses designed to meet safety standards and reduce operating costs, and medium-duty electric delivery vehicles tailored for last-mile logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.