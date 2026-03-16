EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 737,261 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 883,982 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 461,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,239,000 after acquiring an additional 327,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,986,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE EME traded up $16.32 on Monday, hitting $726.23. 153,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,785. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $728.25 and a 200-day moving average of $672.50. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.43.

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EMCOR Group Company Profile

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EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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