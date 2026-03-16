Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.58, but opened at $28.52. Knorr-Bremse shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 632 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KNRRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 1.4%

About Knorr-Bremse

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

(Get Free Report)

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Munich-based engineering company that specializes in braking systems and other critical subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1905 by Georg Knorr, the firm has grown into a global leader in rail technology and commercial vehicle solutions. Its expertise spans safety-related systems designed to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort across a broad range of transport applications.

The company’s operations are organized into two primary business segments: Railway Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems.

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