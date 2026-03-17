8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $2.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.23.
EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on 8X8
8X8 Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8
In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 85,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $212,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 652,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,357.50. The trade was a 11.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8×8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8×8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.
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