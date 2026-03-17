Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) versus Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Head-To-Head Review

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ebro Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Ebro Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $31.99 million 0.17 -$3.70 million ($1.89) -0.22 Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A $0.87 20.52

Ebro Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebro Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sow Good and Ebro Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ebro Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Ebro Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -300.71% -85.61% -51.67% Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ebro Foods beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Ebro Foods

(Get Free Report)

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

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