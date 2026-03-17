Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,181 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 12th total of 3,904 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Clarkson Price Performance

CKNHF stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $62.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

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Clarkson Company Profile

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Clarkson Plc (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) is a global provider of integrated shipping services, offering a comprehensive range of broking, research and advisory solutions across the maritime sector. Founded in 1852, the company has established itself as a leading shipbroker, facilitating sale and purchase, chartering, newbuilding, and demolition activities for a diverse fleet of vessels, including tankers, bulk carriers, containerships and gas carriers. Through its dedicated research arm, Clarkson delivers market intelligence and forecasting to support clients in managing risk and optimizing fleet deployment.

In addition to traditional shipbroking, Clarkson’s operations encompass offshore and renewables project services, financial and support services, and strategic advisory.

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