Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Short Interest Update

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 90 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 12th total of 110 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 93 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Bechtle Stock Performance

About Bechtle

OTCMKTS BECTY opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Bechtle has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

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Bechtle AG is a Europe-based provider of IT infrastructure and services, operating through two main segments: IT Systemhaus & Managed Services and IT E-commerce. In its Systemhaus division, Bechtle delivers design, implementation and support for data center solutions, network and security architectures, cloud services, managed print services and workplace management. Its E-commerce segment offers customers direct access to a broad catalogue of hardware, software and peripherals from leading global vendors via online platforms tailored to private and public sector clients.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, Bechtle has grown organically and through acquisitions to establish a presence in more than a dozen European countries.

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