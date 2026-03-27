Mather Group LLC. Acquires 10,839 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,195,953,000 after buying an additional 6,481,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,377,031,000 after buying an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,050,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,742,000 after acquiring an additional 360,781 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.32.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $116.94 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.