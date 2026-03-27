Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 18,904,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 37,023,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 14.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 902,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,292,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $6,178,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,679,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,309,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

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