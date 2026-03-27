iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $43,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,396,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,056,000 after buying an additional 72,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,604,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,423,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,467,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,293,000 after buying an additional 710,518 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $210.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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