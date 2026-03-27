Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265,184 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,814 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9,498.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 861,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 852,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,263,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,989,000 after purchasing an additional 724,811 shares during the period.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

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