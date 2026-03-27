Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 75,595 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 294.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,595 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.8% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,288,200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 169.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,662,000 after buying an additional 2,969,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after buying an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,093,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,623,000 after buying an additional 2,435,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $211.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.06 and its 200 day moving average is $224.53. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.