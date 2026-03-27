iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,297 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 652.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,628,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,767 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 429.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,490,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,046,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,984,000 after purchasing an additional 527,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $86.11 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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