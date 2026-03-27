Head-To-Head Review: CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) & Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Smart Powerr”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.76 million 0.14 $1.45 million N/A N/A Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($1.73) -0.13

Profitability

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr.

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A Smart Powerr N/A -2.68% -2.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Smart Powerr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDT Environmental Technology Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Smart Powerr 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -3.65, indicating that its share price is 465% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDT Environmental Technology Investment beats Smart Powerr on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

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CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Smart Powerr

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Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

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