BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

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BlackLine Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 228.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,544 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in BlackLine by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 278,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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