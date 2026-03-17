Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,864 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 12th total of 12,457 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Get Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey’s banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank’s principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.