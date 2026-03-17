Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

GUKYF stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

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Gulf Keystone Petroleum is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Jersey, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and trades over the counter in the United States under the ticker GUKYF. Its core business activity centers on the development and operation of the Shaikan oil field, one of the largest onshore discoveries in the region, alongside ongoing appraisal and exploration in adjacent blocks.

The company achieved a major milestone in 2009 with the discovery of the Shaikan field and commenced early production in 2014.

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