BOE Varitronix (VARXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect BOE Varitronix to post earnings of $0.0347 per share and revenue of $1.0048 billion for the quarter.
BOE Varitronix Price Performance
BOE Varitronix stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. BOE Varitronix has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
BOE Varitronix Company Profile
BOE Varitronix International Limited (OTCMKTS: VARXF) is a Hong Kong–based designer and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) modules and related hardware. Originally operating as Varitronix International, the company now forms part of BOE Technology Group, a global leader in display solutions. BOE Varitronix applies decades of expertise in display engineering to deliver both custom and standard modules for diverse electronic applications.
The company’s product lineup spans passive-matrix STN and FSTN LCD modules, graphic display modules, TFT-LCD panels and passive-matrix OLED (PMOLED) modules.
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