CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research cut CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.78.

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CI&T Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CINT stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 551.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 47.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

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CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

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